Muscat – Asyad Line, Oman’s dedicated container service linking the Arabian Peninsula with the Indian subcontinent, is expanding its reach in Asia with a significant enhancement of its Far East Express (FEX) service.

Starting in August 2024, the upgraded pendulum service will offer fortnightly sailings, connecting key ports in China, India, and the GCC region, according to a press statement.

This expansion by Asyad Line not only enhances Oman’s connectivity to key markets but also reinforces its role as a vital transshipment hub for cargo.

Asyad Line’s enhanced Far East Express service, with its increased frequency and capacity, offers a compelling proposition for businesses seeking efficient, dependable, and reliable shipping solutions between China, India, and the GCC. The fortnightly sailings and direct connections to key ports in these regions, particularly with a focus on Sohar Port, make it an attractive option for companies prioritising seamless trade flows and reduced transit times.

This strategic move by Asyad Line, a part of Asyad Group, serves a dual purpose. Firstly, it caters to the growing demand for regular and dependable shipping services along this vital trade route, making it easier for businesses to access these key markets. Secondly, it positions Oman as a regional hub and platform for investors, showcasing the country’s strategic location and business-friendly environment.

Highlighting Asyad’s commitment to enhancing Oman’s contribution to global trade, Dr Ibrahim al Nadhairi, CEO of Asyad Shipping and Drydock, said, “Asyad Line’s enhanced Far East Express service is a testament to our unwavering commitment to connecting key markets and fostering seamless trade flows. This strategic expansion not only strengthens our presence in Asia but also reinforces Oman’s position as a vital logistics hub in the region. We are confident that this enhanced service will unlock new opportunities for businesses and contribute to the economic growth of Oman and our partners.”

In addition to optimising routes through this step, Asyad’s commitment to environmental responsibility is evident in its modern fleet, which adheres to stringent international standards for emissions control and energy efficiency. The group continuously invests in upgrading its vessels and implementing eco-friendly practices to minimize the environmental impact of its operations.

