Egypt - Jumia Egypt — an e-commerce platform — signed an agreement on Tuesday with Hassan Allam Utilities for the purpose of long-term leasing of one of the group’s major warehouses.

The warehouse space rented by Jumia is 26,000 sqm and is located in East Cairo.

The contract was signed by CEO of Jumia Egypt Hisham Safwat and CEO of Hassan Allam Holding Amr Allam with the participation of a number of leaders from the two companies.

This contract reflects the size of the strategic partnership that Jumia adopts in the Egyptian market with Hassan Allam Utilities — the investment and development arm of the Hassan Allam Holding Group — with the aim of expanding its business in the market, meeting the needs of customers and delivering products to them as soon as possible.

It also reflects the increasing demand from customers on Jumia products and services in all governorates.

Jumia is expanding its range of free shipping services to all customers in all governorates of the republic through Jumia Express.

Commenting on this cooperation, Safwat expressed his happiness to cooperate with one of the pioneers in investment, infrastructure development, and logistics in Egypt and the region.

He added that the company is proud of this cooperation, which comes within the framework of its ambitious strategy to increase its storage areas and increase its number of stored products, noting that the Egyptian market is one of the most promising markets in which Jumia operates in Africa.

He explained that Jumia seeks to enhance its investment prospects in Egypt in various ways, whether through direct investment as well as indirect investment, and this is evident through this contract

Safwat added that by entering the new warehouse, Jumia will provide thousands of employment opportunities in Egypt, which is in line with the company’s vision to expand its business in the country.

For his part, Allam said: “We are pleased to cooperate with Jumia and facilitate its operations, and this comes within the framework of Hassan Allam Utilities’ vision to invest and develop in the warehousing and logistics services sector throughout the republic, as the company pays special attention to providing the latest global technology in the fields of sustainable infrastructure, especially in the fields of renewable energy, water, logistics, transportation, and social infrastructure.”

“The company is currently focusing on implementing more expansions to serve the logistics and warehousing industry, which in turn will reflect positively on the e-commerce industry. The collaboration with Jumia we are celebrating today is a perfect example of that,” he added.

