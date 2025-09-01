Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) in Amman, Jordan, has welcomed 979,525 passengers during July 2025 - a 2.9% increase compared to the same period last year.

QAIA also registered 7,592 aircraft movements (ACM) with no year-on-year change, while cargo traffic amounted to 6,495 tons, marking a 6.2% drop against July 2024, said the Airport International Group.

From January to July 2025, QAIA received 5,386,215 passengers, achieving a 5.5% growth against the same period in 2024. ACM reached 43,923, up 1.8%, while cargo traffic totaled 38,582 tons, down 14.9% from last year.

“Our performance in July reflects the steady growth in passenger traffic this year, building on the series of record-breaking results achieved in earlier months. This progress highlights both the confidence of our passengers and the dedication of our team. By combining operational efficiency with internationally recognized service and sustainability standards, we continue to deliver a smooth, welcoming experience that feels like home at Jordan’s prime gateway to the world,” commented Airport International Group CEO, Nicolas Deviller. - TradeArabia News Service

