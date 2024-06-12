Riyadh -- Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) welcomed the launch of Hapag-Lloyd's Red Sea Express (TRE) service at Jeddah Islamic Port. The new route caters to the region's growing trade demands.



The move aligns with Mawani's strategy to connect Saudi ports to the world and attract major shipping lines. It also supports the National Transport and Logistics Strategy's goal of making Saudi Arabia a global logistics hub linking three continents.



The new service offers regular weekly trips to Istanbul, Izmit, and Aliaga in Türkiye and Jordan's Aqaba, with a capacity of up to 1,130 TEUs (20-foot equivalent units).