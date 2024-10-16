Riyadh: The Ministry of Transport and Logistic Services, the General Authority of Ports (Mawani), and the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA) have signed a cooperation agreement aimed at empowering freight brokers to manage joint containers and establish regional centers at Saudi ports.



The agreement was signed by Ministry of Transport and Logistic Services Undersecretary Rayan bin Salah Al-Bakri, ZATCA Deputy Governor for Strategy and Trade Facilitation Eng. Abdullah Al-Funtukh, and General Authority of Ports for Commercial Business Vice President Abdullah AlMunif on the sidelines of the Global Logistics Forum, held in Riyadh from October 12 to 14 under the patronage of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud.



Attending the signing ceremony were senior maritime, logistics, and customs officials.



This agreement aligns with the National Strategy for Transport and Logistics, which aims to improve Saudi Arabia's position in the Global Logistics Performance Index and advance its ambition to become a global logistics hub, in line with Vision 2030.



It will focus on monitoring challenges, developing strategies, and implementing global best practices to optimize freight brokers’ operations.



This will be done by refining operational systems and procedures to ensure that brokers have the tools and mechanisms needed to succeed.



The three entities have also committed to maintain close coordination with the private sector, to assess needs and devise innovative solutions for improving logistics operations. The agreement outlines plans to launch a pilot phase, evaluate field experiments, and progressively activate the system at designated ports. Specialized operators will also be empowered to provide logistics services in port operating yards, ensuring a seamless and efficient process.



The agreement represents a significant step toward creating a sustainable, integrated transport and logistics sector that contributes to the Kingdom's economic and strategic objectives.