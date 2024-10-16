Doha, Qatar: Qatar Airways Cargo and Qatar Postal Services Company (Qatar Post) have signed a cooperation agreement, demonstrating a shared commitment towards enhancing their strategic partnership in postal activities and mail transportation to and from Doha.

The agreement aims to efficiently meet customer needs in accordance with international postal union standards, and reflects the ongoing efforts of both parties to enhance logistical infrastructure, ensuring smooth and effective coordination in the transportation and delivery of postal shipments. It also covers competitive rates specifically designed for postal shipments transported by Qatar Airways Cargo to Qatar Post, the national provider of postal services in Qatar.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Badr Mohammed Al Meer, said: “As the world’s leading air cargo carrier, our robust fleet and expansive network enable us to meet customer needs efficiently, in-line with international standards.

“This strategic cooperation agreement reflects our commitment to improving logistical infrastructure, and ensuring smooth and effective coordination in delivery to and from Doha.”

Qatar Post Chairman and Managing Director, Faleh bin Mohammed Al Naemi, said: “We are pleased to strengthen our cooperation with Qatar Airways and look forward to achieving sustainable and mutually beneficial successes in postal and logistical services that serve our customers’ interests. We emphasise the importance of forming strategic partnerships between Qatar Post and national companies adhering to global standards such as Qatar Airways.

“In addition, our Mail product provides seamless 100 per cent EDI integration for bookings, a dedicated hub warehouse for streamlined operations, and end-to-end track and trace capabilities for real-time shipment visibility.” The collaboration with Qatar Airways Cargo is part of Qatar Post’s efforts to enhance postal and logistical services, and achieve the highest levels of customer satisfaction, particularly in the area of shipping and delivery operations.

With a daily handling capacity of up to 500 tonnes, Qatar Airways Cargo ensures efficient and secure mail transportation across its extensive global network.

