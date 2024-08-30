DUBAI - DP World's Jebel Ali Port set a new monthly container throughput record in July, handling 1,400,000 TEUs (Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units) and topping its previous high set in 2015.

This follows a strong performance in the first half of 2024, with the port handling 7.3 million TEUs, up 3.9 percent year on year, driven by strong inbound cargo movement, particularly from key Asian markets including China, Japan, and the Republic of Korea.

The ongoing expansion of Jafza is also instrumental in driving container traffic through Jebel Ali Port. Now hosting nearly 10,500 companies, Jafza continues to attract leading international corporations, bolstering trade volumes and economic diversification.

Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Chairman and CEO of DP World Group, said, "For over 45 years, Jebel Ali has been a catalyst for the growth of trade and the economy in Dubai and the wider region. As one of the largest and most efficient ports in the world, it remains a cornerstone of our global network, significantly contributing to Dubai's economic vision and regional trade. We are committed to building on this achievement, driving innovation, and further strengthening Dubai's position as a leading global trade hub."

Abdulla Bin Damithan, CEO & Managing Director of DP World GCC, said, "This new record at Jebel Ali Port highlights our commitment to excellence in global trade. The port's ability to consistently break new ground in container handling is a testament to the strategic investments we have made in technology, infrastructure and the robust trade environment in Jafza and Dubai. We anticipate continued growth as we leverage our global network and the promising trade opportunities arising from our national trade agreements."

Jebel Ali’s growth is part of DP World's broader success globally, with total consolidated throughput for the group reaching 42,580,000 TEUs, up 6.8 percent, compared to the same period in 2023.

The UAE's proactive efforts to strengthen bilateral trade through Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements (CEPAs) have contributed to increasing bilateral trade volumes, thanks to reduced tariffs, enhanced market access, and strengthened trade ties with global partners.

Recent trade agreements with Chile, Mauritius, Colombia, and Korea are expected to boost container traffic through Jebel Ali Port further.