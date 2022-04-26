International Maritime Industries (IMI) and Zamil Offshore have received Saudi Arabia’s commercial registration for their joint venture, the National Shipbuilding Industries Company (NSIC).

The announcement comes after IMI and Zamil Offshore signed a joint venture (JV) agreement in November last to deliver world-class Offshore Support Vessel (OSV) building and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services in Saudi Arabia.

NSIC will support localisation efforts in Saudi by laying the foundation for the establishment of a local, cost-efficient operation where all OSV shipbuilding and MRO activities will be carried out in the kingdom, supporting the development of an advanced and sustainable maritime industry in line with the goals of Vision 2030.

Employment opportunities

It will also help attract world-class supply chain stakeholders and offer new employment opportunities for Saudi nationals.

NSIC will initially operate from the Zamil facility in Dammam port that will receive new build OSV and MRO projects before relocating its operations to its headquarters at the King Salman International Complex for Maritime Industries and Services in Ras Al Khair in 2023.

Dr Abdullah Al Ahmari, CEO of International Maritime Industries and Chairman of the Board of NSIC said: “We are proud to receive this commercial registration for the joint venture with our technical partner Zamil Offshore. In addition to supporting the kingdom’s mandate to develop the Saudi maritime industry, NSIC will be focused on building strategic partnerships with local companies to enhance our ability to deliver leading products and services to OSV operators. The formation of NSIC marks a significant milestone for the kingdom’s maritime industry.”

Needs of the local market

Sufyan Al Zamil, CEO of Zamil Offshore Services Company said: “We are delighted to have received the commercial registration for NSIC, thus creating a path to further develop our strategic relationship with IMI. With IMI’s global expertise and top-class facilities at Ras Al Khair and the technical know-how of Zamil in the OSV shipbuilding and repair arena, we are confident that NSIC will address the needs of the local market and also compete in the regional and international stage.”

Nelson Mackie, Acting CEO of NSIC said: “It is an honour to lead this partnership that will combine IMI’s state-of-the-art facilities with Zamil’s global knowledge and expertise for the benefit of Saudi Arabia. With the support of its partners, NSIC aims to be the region’s most competitive OSV builder and MRO service provider.”y SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).