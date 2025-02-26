Hala, a leading e-hailing taxi solution in Dubai, has announced the launch of Hala EV, a sustainability initiative that aims to transform urban mobility and support Dubai’s vision for a greener future.

As part of this initiative, Hala is introducing four new electric vehicle (EV) models -- BYD, Skywell, GAC Emkoo and Tesla -- into its fleet across key areas in the city, bringing the total number of EVs in the fleet to almost 500 taxis.

The launch of Hala EV marks the beginning of a larger effort to scale sustainable transportation solutions. This aligns with Dubai’s ambition for all taxis to be hybrid or hydrogen-powered by 2027. Hala, already a leader in eco-friendly mobility, is expanding its commitment to reducing emissions and driving positive environmental change within the e-hailing sector.

Currently, 90% of Hala’s fleet of 13,000 taxis already comprises hybrid vehicles, and with the addition of these new EV models, Hala is taking another significant step towards achieving a fully eco-friendly taxi fleet. This initiative complements ongoing technological advancements, such as identifying High-Density Locations (HDL), which optimise taxi availability in high-demand areas, improving fuel efficiency and sustainability.

Khaled Nuseibeh, Chief Executive Officer at Hala, said: “The launch of the Hala EV initiative reinforces our role as a key player in Dubai’s sustainability vision while continuing to provide a seamless and reliable transport solution for our customers. Every ride in a Hala EV is a step towards a cleaner, smarter, and more sustainable city.”

“Our commitment to sustainability goes beyond simply adding electric vehicles to our fleet—we see Hala EV as a catalyst for a more environmentally conscious e-hail industry, and we intend to scale this initiative as part of our long-term commitment to sustainability.”

Starting this month, Hala EVs will be available in select high-demand locations, including Dubai Marina, JLT, JBR, Palm Jumeirah, Media City, Al Barsha (1, 2, and 3), Barsha Heights, Knowledge Village, Al Sufouh, and Blue Waters Dubai. This expanded rollout of electric vehicles will offer residents and visitors a sustainable and convenient way to travel across some of Dubai’s most vibrant and bustling districts.

Customers can book a Hala EV through the Careem app by selecting the Hala EV option when requesting a ride at no additional cost. With growing demand, Hala plans to expand its electric fleet to more areas across the city.

Hala currently manages over 24,000 captains on its platform with a fleet of 13,000 cars provided by its franchise partners for Dubai residents and visitors. –

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).