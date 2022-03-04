FedEx Express, a subsidiary of global courier company FedEx Corp, is building a new hub in Dubai to further tap into the growing e-commerce market in the Middle East, Indian subcontinent and Africa (MEISA) region.

The transportation company on Friday said it has just broken ground on the project in Dubai South’s Logistics District, which is home to warehouse facilities and a fully dedicated e-commerce zone.

The site for the regional air and ground hub is located near Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC), according to a statement.

The facility is also expected to expand the company’s commercial and operational footprint, aside from catering to the growing e-commerce and trade demands in the MEISA region.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Daniel Luiz)

