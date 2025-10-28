Ericsson, the leading Swedish telecommunications group, and Saudi Railway Company (SAR) have signed an agreement to collaborate on advancing rail operations through 5G technology.

The collaboration is aimed at modernising the rail’s communication systems, improve passenger experience, and drive digital advancements within the transportation sector in alignment with the National Transport and Logistics Strategy of Saudi Vision 2030.

By introducing state-of-the-art 5G infrastructure into rail networks, the collaboration is aimed at enhancing the reliability and connectivity of railway systems in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Ericsson will provide its expertise in 5G and Future Railway Mobile Communication Systems (FRMCS) technologies by deploying the solutions, infrastructure, and technical support required to enable advanced rail communication and operational capabilities.

Under the MoU, Ericsson and SAR will deploy mission-critical 5G capabilities to ensure reliable and secure rail communications and enhanced rail performance services. They will also develop and test FRMCS-based use cases, and high-speed broadband solutions for passengers (Gigabit train).

The collaboration will also involve establishing a test lab or innovation center to validate 5G applications in a rail context, creating training programmes to upskill SAR’s teams in FRMCS/5G rail technologies, and conducting a trial deployment of Ericsson’s solutions on one of SAR’s existing rail lines to evaluate integration and performance in real-world conditions.

It will also enable use cases such as train control, staff communications, real-time video streaming, and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity onboard trains.

The collaboration between Ericsson and SAR highlights the transformative potential that 5G technology can offer to the railway industry and marks an important step toward the modernization of rail communication systems in Saudi Arabia. Together, they are setting the tracks for a connected and efficient railway network that supports the national digital transformation goals of the kingdom.-TradeArabia News Service

