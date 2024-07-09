UAE - EMX, a 7X logistics provider, launched EMX International to streamline e-commerce parcel delivery across the GCC region.

The new service consolidates shipments to GCC, allowing companies to utilise Dubai as a gateway and optimise logistics, according to a press release.

EMX handles first and last mile deliveries, including customs clearance, for remarkable two-four day transit times.

The service addresses challenges of international GCC shipping through partnerships, ensuring high quality service levels across networks.

Tariq Al Wahedi, General Manager of EMX, commented: “We are delighted to launch the EMX International, the latest product to be rolled out following the launch of EMX. This represents a significant step forward in our mission to further cement our position as a leading provider of CEP services.”

“Our overarching goal at EMX is to expand our service offerings, penetrate new markets, and meet diverse needs. With EMX, the future of logistics is within reach, and it is more connected than ever,” Al Wahedi added.

EMX International simplifies the international GCC parcel process for the UAE and global e-commerce companies

As e-commerce in GCC grew 33% annually from 2019-2022, the market is expected to reach $50 billion by 2025.

According to a report by EZDubai, the total value of the UAE’s e-commerce market is expected to surge to AED 48.80 billion by 2028.

