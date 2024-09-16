Aramex, a global leader in logistics and transportation, has partnered with Smartt AI, a pioneering provider of end-to-end e-commerce solutions, to set new industry standards by leveraging AI-driven technology to enhance customer experience and operational efficiency across the region.

As part of the partnership, Aramex will enable its key customers to experience the advanced benefits of Smartt AI’s end-to-end e-commerce solutions.

With seamless plug-and-play capabilities and AI-driven technology, Smartt AI empowers businesses to optimise operations and drive growth. Aramex will provide cutting-edge fulfilment and last-mile delivery services, complemented by Smartt AI's comprehensive e-commerce solutions.

Exclusive Preferential Pricing

Aramex will introduce a preferential pricing model at 60% of the listed price, coupled with an additional 10% discount exclusively for Smartt AI customers. This initiative aims to deliver substantial cost savings and exceptional value, redefining customer expectations in the logistics and e-commerce sectors.

Unified Dashboard Visibility and Seamless API Integration

The partnership will introduce a unified dashboard for enhanced tracking and management capabilities. By integrating application programming interfaces (APIs), Aramex and Smartt AI will achieve seamless collaboration, ensuring operational efficiency and transparency throughout the customer journey.

Strategic Geographical Expansion

Initially focusing on the United Arab Emirates (UAE) market, the partnership also plans to expand its innovative solutions to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) and beyond. This expansion opens doors for global Aramex customers to seamlessly enter the region, leveraging the combined strengths of both companies.

Lour AlMukhaimer, Channel Manager – Business Development, SMEs & Partnerships, Cash and Retail Outlets at Aramex, said: "We are thrilled to join forces with Smartt AI in this transformative partnership.

“This collaboration reflects our commitment to innovation and excellence, and we are confident it will significantly enhance the services we provide to our customers. This partnership promises to deliver unparalleled value and set new benchmarks in the logistics and e-commerce industries."

Kartik Jobanputra, Founder and CEO at Smartt AI, said: "Partnering with Aramex marks a pivotal moment for Smartt AI. By integrating our AI-driven e-commerce solutions with Aramex's extensive logistics network, we are poised to deliver exceptional service quality and operational efficiency. This partnership not only benefits our customers but also demonstrates our shared vision for driving digital transformation."

