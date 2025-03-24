Muscat: Seaports dominate Oman’s trade volume, accounting for approximately RO16.5bn worth of goods traded, or 77% of total trade in 2024, covering both exports and imports.

In a statement to Oman News Agency, Muhanna bin Moosa bin Baqer, Director General of Ports at the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, said that Omani ports play a crucial role in facilitating trade between Oman and countries worldwide. He emphasised that the sultanate’s ports are among the most significant enablers of economic diversification.

He highlighted that Omani ports have kept pace with regional and global economic growth due to their strategic location on key international shipping routes.

Baqer noted that Omani ports witnessed a significant rise in cargo volumes last year, handling more than 137mn tonnes – a 15% increase compared to 119mn tonnes in 2023.

He pointed out that bulk cargo volumes at Sohar Port surged by 72%, while cargo handled at both Salalah and Suwaiq Ports increased by 10% each. The Port of Duqm achieved a remarkable 152% rise in cargo handling across all categories – general, liquid, and bulk – reflecting improvements in operations and growing demand for integrated port services.

He further explained that Omani ports recorded an increase in vessel arrivals in 2024, exceeding 12,000 ships, a 1.5% rise. Container throughput at Salalah and Sohar ports reached approximately 4.2mn TEUs, with Salalah Port handling around 3.3mn TEUs and Sohar Port processing over 942,000 TEUs.

On the development of cruise tourism, Baqer stated that Sultan Qaboos, Khasab, and Salalah ports received approximately 114 cruise ships carrying over 416,000 tourists in 2024. Additionally, these ports handled more than 4mn heads of livestock.

Regarding port expansion and service upgrades, he explained that the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology signed a concession agreement last year with Asyad Ports to develop, manage, and operate Suwaiq Port. The agreement aims to enhance the port’s capacity to accommodate larger vessels and handle all types of cargo to meet growing demand.

The expansion of the container terminal at Salalah Port has also been completed, increasing its capacity to 6.5mn TEUs. The project involved upgrading berths and expanding storage yards to accommodate larger container ships, exceeding 366 metres in length and carrying more than 14,500 containers, ensuring higher productivity and faster clearance.

Baqer confirmed that the ministry’s signing of a framework agreement to invest in the operation, management, and development of marine services and crew changes at Sultan Qaboos Port will enhance commercial activity at this key port, in addition to its primary role as a tourism hub.

He noted that these commercial advantages will position the port as an attractive destination for both commercial and cruise vessels, especially as it undergoes rapid development in collaboration with the Asyad and Omran groups.

