Emirates Parkings, a specialist in providing reservation yards management services, has signed a partnership agreement with RAK Police General Headquarters and General Resources Authority to manage and operate Ras Al Khaimah Impoundment Yard.

Under this agreement, Emirates Parkings will oversee and operate the vehicle parking yard within Ras Al Khaimah, offering services related to the removal and transportation of all deserted, abandoned, and violating vehicles within the emirate.

The signing ceremony was hosted at the headquarters of Ras Al Khaimah Police, which was attended by top officials including Major General Ali Abdullah bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police, Maysoon Mohammad Al Dhahab, Acting Director General of General Resources Authority, and Abdulla Matar Almannaei, Chairman of Emirates Parkings.

On the deal, Major General Al Nuaimi said this reflects RAK Police’s commitment to bolstering collaboration with various local governmental and private entities.

"Our collaboration aims to cultivate an outstanding partnership focused on managing and improving the transport of abandoned or violating vehicles in the emirate. Such efforts not only serve the community's best interests but also contribute to enhancing the emirate's aesthetic and civilized image," he stated.

He further lauded the exemplary strategic partnership with "Emirates Parkings" and acknowledged their profound expertise and advanced capabilities in the realm of vehicle transport services.

Al Dhahab highlighted that this agreement comes in line with the Authority's strategic objectives of bolstering the private sector within Ras Al Khaimah, not only to promote service levels but also to tap into the abundant investment and economic prospects available for further growth and prosperity.

"We are committed to playing a crucial role in effectively driving economic growth in the emirate," he added.

