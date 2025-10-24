Emirates Driving Company announced strong financial results for the third quarter and nine-month period ended 30th September 2025, reflecting continued operational excellence, disciplined execution, and strategic expansion across the mobility sector.

For the third quarter of 2025, the Company recorded a net profit of AED113 million, compared to AED87 million in Q3 2024, marking an increase of 30%. Revenue for the quarter grew 29% to AED209 million, compared to AED162 million for the same period last year.

For the nine months ended 30th September 2025, Emirates Driving Company achieved revenue of AED563 million, up 67% compared to AED337 million in the same period of 2024. Net profit for the nine months reached AED272 million, representing an increase of 31% year-on-year. This robust performance was driven by sustained demand for driver training services, improved operational efficiency, and continued portfolio optimisation.

Khaled Al Shemeili, CEO of Emirates Driving Company, said, “Our results for the third quarter and nine-month period reflect the resilience of our business model and the success of our long-term strategy. We continue to innovate in driver education, invest in technology, and expand our service offerings to advance road safety and sustainable mobility across the UAE.”

Dr. Ahmed Odeh, Chief Financial Officer, added, “Our financial strength is underpinned by effective cost management and strong cash generation. With total assets of AED1.8 billion and cash and bank balances of AED941 million, the Company remains well-positioned to fund growth initiatives and deliver sustained value to shareholders”

During October 2025, Emirates Driving Company successfully completed the acquisition of a 22.5% stake in Mwasalat Holding LLC, with an option to increase ownership to 50.6%. This strategic investment strengthens EDC’s position in integrated mobility and sustainable transport across the UAE and the wider region.