Egypt - In the third quarter (Q3) of 2024, Suez Canal indicators showed a significant decline, with a total of 2,882 vessels passing through the canal, representing a 56% year-on-year (YoY) decrease, according to the IMF PortWatch.

Additionally, net tonnage dropped to 126.8 million tons, marking a 70% fall compared to the previous year.

