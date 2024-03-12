The General Authority for Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE) has received a high-level delegation from the Shandong Ports Group (SPG Group) and the Chinese port of Qingdao to mull potential cooperation opportunities in several fields, as per a statement.

The meeting tackled possible cooperation opportunities in the fields of supply chains, sea shipping, warehousing, and logistics services.

This is in addition to conducting vocational training and digitizing the port’s services via applying smart technologies.

