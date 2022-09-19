Cairo – Egypt’s Minister of Public Business Sector, Mahmoud Esmat, followed up with the latest developments of a new factory for the production of railway flanges at a total investment of EUR 8 million.

The new factory will start actual operation in October 2022 with a production capacity of 500,000 flanges annually, Egypt’s Cabinet cited the Ministry of Public Business Sector.

Meanwhile, production trials for the new industrial facility are scheduled to commence in the end of September.

Siegwart for Pipes and Cement Products, a subsidiary of Chemical Industries Holding Company, is responsible for the project’s implementation process.

Esmat also reviewed the workflow of an old factory located in East of Al Ma'sarah area and was developed at an investment cost of EGP 15 million to double its output.

The production capacity of the old factory is set to reach 40,000 flanges per month, bringing the combined production capacity of the two factories to 980,000 flanges annually.

The minister urged to increase the production capacity of Siegwart in partnership with the private sector to meet the needs of the local market.

