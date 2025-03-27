Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced the completion of road improvement works on the approaches to the Hatta Souq Roundabout as part of its ongoing efforts to develop infrastructure and enhance mobility across the emirate.

The improvements included the construction of a new 1-km-long service road running parallel to the main Dubai-Hatta Road, linking the Hatta Souq Roundabout with the primary route.

This new road improves access for visitors and shoppers heading to Hatta Souq and facilitates movement between the roundabout and the entrance to the Masfut area in both directions. It contributes to a smoother daily mobility experience for residents and visitors alike, said RTA in a statement.

The project serves RTA's objectives to improve traffic flow, reduce travel time, and enhance road safety for all users, ultimately contributing to a seamless mobility experience for residents and visitors accessing key destinations in Hatta, it added.

Hamad Al Shehhi, Director of Roads at Traffic and Roads Agency, RTA, said: "The upgrades included comprehensive lighting works along the entire stretch, with modern lighting units installed to enhance road user safety, particularly during night hours."

"Additionally, infrastructure improvements were implemented, including the relocation of existing utility services in coordination with service providers in Dubai. Every effort was made to ensure the road meets the needs of Hatta residents and nearby facilities," he noted.

Al Shehhi said: "RTA chose to implement the Irish Crossing system for surface water drainage to ensure the road’s durability and operational efficiency under varying weather conditions."

"The system helps minimise water accumulation on the roadway, improving safety for vehicles and reducing environmental strain on the road network," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

