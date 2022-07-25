Five new companies have been licensed to provide taxi services in Dubai.

According to Emarat Al Youm, an official with the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) confirmed that the following ride-sharing companies will operate in the emirate in addition to Uber and Careem:

XXride

WOW

Koi

Wikiride

DTC

The official noted that Dubai's booming economy and tourism sector as well as the increased demand for taxi services were attracting startups to invest in the emirate's transport sector.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).