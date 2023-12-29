Dubai’s Roads Transport Authority (RTA) has announced new flag fall rates (minimum fare) for regular metered taxis and Hala Taxi service at specific venues and times.

The flag-down fare has been set at AED 20 ($5.45) for locations of main events such as exhibitions and global conventions such as the World Trade Centre, Expo City, and Global Village, the RTA said in a post on the social messaging platform X.

"This will be applicable during the major event days," the RTA said.

In addition, the dynamic fares of up to two times will be applicable on Hala Taxi services during New Year’s Eve night, starting from 6 pm on December 31, 2023, to 6 am on January 1, 2024, at the selected locations of the fireworks display.

“Considering New Year’s Eve road closure plans, these fare changes can be anticipated in and around locations where fireworks displays are scheduled,” the RTA stated.

Dubai’s current minimum flag-down rate is AED 12, with an additional AED 1.97 per km.

