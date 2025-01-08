DUBAI: DP World has achieved a historic milestone, surpassing 100 million TEUs of container handling capacity across its global portfolio since inception. The achievement is a testament to over $11 billion in strategic investments and infrastructure development over the last decade. It puts DP World at the forefront of global trade, allowing the company to support customers as they grow their business and provide end-to-end supply chain solutions.

Over the past 10 years, DP World’s capacity has grown 33%, driven primarily by expansions and new greenfield developments as well as acquisitions. Starting with 75.6 million TEUs in 2014, the company has consistently invested in modernising infrastructure to meet the demands of an evolving global supply chain.

The company’s global gross container handling capacity rose by 5% in the last 12 months, giving it a robust platform to extend its reach into the supply chain. The expansion cements DP World’s 9.2% share of the global container market and demonstrates its commitment to invest in the markets it operates while offering increased capacity to its customers and partners.

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and Chief Executive of DP World, said, “Crossing the 100 million TEU mark is a momentous milestone in our journey, which began 45 years ago. This achievement reflects our commitment to investing in world-class ports and logistics infrastructure to make trade flow. We are confident that the global container market will continue to grow in the years ahead and we will have the capacity to service it.

“Through our decades of experience operating in some of the most dynamic markets in the world, we have gained a deep understanding of every aspect of the complex global supply chain. This allows us to build customised solutions where others can only see obstacles.”

Global container throughput is expected to grow by 2.8% this year, according to Drewry Container Forecaster. DP World brings together infrastructure, multimodal transportation and logistics services to connect businesses to their customers, with completely new ports at Ndayane in Senegal and Tuna-Tekre in India currently in progress.

Tiemen Meester, COO, Ports & Terminals, DP World, said, “Reaching such an impressive milestone is significant for us, but it’s what that figure represents in terms of the flow of global trade and what it has enabled in the markets we have invested in that is really exciting.

“Over the last 20 years we have invested in ports and terminals across the world, often in less traditional and underdeveloped trade markets, where our socio-economic impact has been significant. One of the major highlights of 2024 has been our takeover of the Dar es Salaam facility in Tanzania, which has not been developed since the 1950s, with vessel waiting times of sometimes more than a month. Our work there in the last six months has almost eradicated that issue and the future looks a lot brighter for Tanzanian trade.”

This year also marks significant anniversaries, including 45 years of Jebel Ali Port, 40 years of the Jebel Ali Freezone, reflecting the company’s rapid growth and commitment to innovation in trade.