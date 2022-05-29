Dubai Airports has announced that during the closure of the Northern Runway at Dubai International (DXB), a number of flights are being redirected to Dubai World Central (DWC) to ensure minimal operational disruption.

Dubai Airports is the operator of both of Dubai’s airports – Dubai International (DXB) and Dubai World Central (DWC).

Throughout the 45-day closure period, Dubai Airports has urged passengers to check their flight information before setting out for their departure airport, and try to plan some extra time to get to, and through, the airport to avoid delays or other issues.

During this time, it has announced multiple transport services between the two airports to cater to all travellers.

•For those who prefer to drive themselves, DWC has complimentary parking for up to 2,500 cars.

•Dubai Airports is providing a free bus service between all terminals of Dubai International (DXB) and Dubai World Central (DWC) airport, every 30 minutes, 24 hours per day, ensuring a seamless transfer experience.

•Dubai Taxi Corporation will remove the flag fall charges for any journeys starting at from DWC for airport customers.

•Those travelling via Uber car services can enjoy discounts quoting ‘DWC2022’ when booking a car through the app.

•RTA will continue to operate the bus routes N55 and F55, providing a cost-effective transport option from DWC.

As integrator, Dubai Airports said it works to balance the interests of all stakeholders to maintain aviation growth, protect operational resilience and ensure that service providers collaborate to provide a safe and secure service and improve the experience of our customers whilst maintaining a sustainable business.-TradeArabia News Service

