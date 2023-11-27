DP World's Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza) has announced the successful completion of the first phase of its multi-tenant logistics warehousing facility, Jafza Logistics Park, being developed in collaboration with Group Amana, a UAE-based design and build construction consultancy.

The Phase I, which covers a vast 562,507 sq ft area, will boast a variety of facilities such as ‘Grade-A’ Dry & Pharma storage units, temperature-controlled warehouses, and office space.

This phase was leased completely before its completion, showing the strength of demand for logistics and warehousing solutions, said a statement from DP World.

Jafza Logistics Park is a significant milestone in DP World's commitment to providing world-class logistics solutions to meet the growing demand for warehousing and distribution space in the region.

The park is also equipped with amenities including loading docks, security and CCTV surveillance, it stated.

Following the Phase I completion, the Dubai group will start work on the second phase, which will add another 250,000 sq ft of Grade A storage facilities. It is scheduled for completion in Q1 2025.

Abdulla Al Hashmi, Chief Operating Officer, Parks & Zones at DP World GCC, said the successful completion of the Logistics Park was a significant achievement that would empower businesses and stimulate economic growth.

"The park's strategic connectivity via Jebel Ali will boost our customers' reach and help them further expand their footprint, facilitating seamless access to global markets and enhancing their competitiveness," he stated.

"Our comprehensive approach addresses the challenges and opportunities posed by customers and market demands for high-end warehouses, allowing us to provide flexible solutions that meet their specific requirements. By working closely with Group Amana, we have achieved this milestone, underscoring our strong partnership and collective expertise in providing top-tier logistics offerings that cater to the ever-evolving needs of businesses," he added.

Joe Labaky, Vice President, Operations at Group Amana, said: "We continue to be at the forefront of delivering world-class logistics facilities in the region The group's commitment to innovation, sustainability, and client satisfaction has truly transformed the storage and distribution landscape."

"This achievement showcases our expertise in delivering high-quality, flexible solutions that meet the evolving needs of businesses. We are proud to have exceeded DP World’s expectations and look forward to continuing to drive positive change in the industry," he added.

Al Hashmi pointed out that the Jafza Logistics Park was designed with sustainability in mind - using precast concrete elements and off-site construction techniques to reduce its environmental impact.

"The park also features skylights to harness natural lighting during the day, effectively reducing energy consumption," he added.

