Bahrain Airport Company (BAC), the operator and manager of Bahrain International Airport (BIA), announced the laying of the foundation stone for the Express Cargo Village, located north of the airport’s runway.

This is in line with the kingdom’s strategy for the logistics industry as laid out in its Economic Recovery Plan.

Transportation and Telecommunications Minister and BAC chairman Kamal Ahmed, Cebarco Bahrain chairman Dr Khalid Abdulrahim and head of customs Shaikh Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Khalifa attended the event.

The minister said the Express Cargo Village will promote the growth of the logistics industry, enhancing its regional competitiveness and ability to attract investment.

Logistics is one of the high-priority sectors outlined in Economic Vision 2030.

Mr Ahmed added that the project will increase BIA’s cargo capacity in line with the highest standards as it will deploy advanced technologies to improve efficiency and meet growth targets for air freight and e-commerce.

The logistics strategy aims to further develop the sector by accelerating the linking of operations at BIA with Khalifa Bin Salman Port and streamlining land transportation procedures to make the kingdom a preferred destination for cargo and e-commerce, he said.

He congratulated Cebarco Bahrain on being appointed as the main contractor of the project.

The tender awarded includes the construction of warehouses, aircraft aprons, and outlets, along with associated finishing.

Stretching over an area of 25,000sqm, the Express Cargo Village will be an advanced logistics hub, including buildings dedicated to serving each cargo operator.

Its design will ensure that all operations are carried out quickly and smoothly in a single location, enabling the airport to handle larger quantities of cargo efficiently, better meet the requirements of cargo customers, and create new job opportunities.

BAC earlier signed a 10-year agreement with global logistics giant FedEx Express, allocating 9,000sqm to it for the operation of a 5,000sqm warehouse and a 4,000sqm open area, which will be handed over in the third quarter of 2023.

In November 2018, BAC signed an agreement with French engineering consultants Egis to supervise the design and construction of the Express Cargo Village, which consists of warehouses, aprons, and infrastructure capable of handling the expected growth in air freight and e-commerce.

