Saudi Arabia - The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA) has launched the Request for Qualification (RFQ) for the development of a key logistics zone project on a one-million-sq-m area at Jadeedah Arar port in Saudi Arabia in cooperation with the National Center for Privatization & PPP (NCP).

Announcing the start of RFQ phase for the key project, ZATCA said the project will be set up under a design, build, finance, operate and transfer model. The deadline for submitting RFQs has been set at April 3.

In addition, the project will improve the quality and efficiency of import and export operations through Jadeedah Arar port thus enhancing the level of services provided to travellers.

The project grants Saudi Arabia access to the Iraqi market and helps boost trade and economic exchange between the two countries, and establishes itself as a major trading partner.

ZATCA also revealed that, through a partnership with the private sector, the project aims to develop infrastructure in the non-customs zone.

It will establish support facilities such as warehouses, gas stations, parking lots for cars and trucks, retail stores, manufacturing units and housing for port workers.

