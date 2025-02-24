Parcel, a Hope Ventures portfolio company that has revolutionised delivery services for 3,000 businesses in Bahrain, has announced its expansion into Saudi Arabia.

Parcel offers businesses a smart alternative to hiring full-time drivers or managing delivery fleets. Through its digital platform, the company connects businesses to a network of reliable on-demand drivers, providing a more cost-effective and efficient solution than traditional delivery methods, said a statement from the company.

Since its launch, Parcel has been instrumental in supporting Bahrain’s local businesses by simplifying their delivery operations, helping them grow, and saving costs.

The platform’s success in completing over 1.5 million deliveries highlights its reliability and the strong demand for its tech-driven logistics solutions, said its top official.

"Our mission has always been to empower businesses with simple, tech-driven solutions. By entering Riyadh, we’re taking the first step in sharing our vision with the region, providing businesses with the tools to streamline their operations, reduce overheads, and enhance customer satisfaction," reamrked its CEO Ali Dhaif.

"Through parcel, businesses can access an extensive network of driver on-demand avoiding the need to hire and manage their own fleets. It is an easy-to-use platform that is tailored to support businesses of all sizes in their growth journey," he added.

Fajer Alpachachi, General Manager of Hope Ventures, said: "I’m thrilled about Parcel’s entry into the KSA market. The company has demonstrated remarkable growth and traction since our initial investment, which is a testament to the founders' exceptional capabilities and the strong strategic support they have received from their shareholders."

"This investment highlights Hope’s pivotal role in accelerating business expansion into new markets, fostering regional success stories," she added.

