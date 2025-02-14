Bahrain - The Arab Shipbuilding and Repair Yard (ASRY) has designated one of its repair berths to handle large shipments of construction materials, working with the Bahrain's Ministry of Industry and Commerce, the Ministry of Works, and the Ministry of Transportation and Telecommunications, along with national building firms.

The move comes as demand for these materials continues to grow, said ASRY in a statement.

The aim is to ensure a steady supply and avoid disruptions, keeping construction and infrastructure projects on track.

By making better use of existing facilities, ASRY and its partners are helping to strengthen the supply chain while easing logistics for companies bringing materials into the kingdom, it stated.

Authorities recently announced the arrival of a vessel carrying more than 27,000 tonnes of building materials, marking the start of a public-private plan to bring in 250,000 tonnes over the next few months.

ASRY Chief Executive Officer Dr Ahmed AlAbri said the company is dedicated to supporting all national institutions operating in the private sector, particularly those in the construction and building industries, to strengthen local supply chains.

"We take great pride in dedicating ASRY’s advanced logistics facilities to collaborate with national companies and facilitate import, storage, and distribution processes, delivering added value to building material suppliers while reinforcing the stability of Bahrain’s construction sector," he added.

