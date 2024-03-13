Oman - Asyad Group, Oman’s global integrated logistics provider, has floated tenders with regard to infrastructure development works within Phase One of Muscat International Airport Free Zone project.

The invitation has been extended to all private entities, offering them an opportunity to participate in a vital logistics project that supports the sultanate’s economic growth, said Asyad Group in a statement.

The Muscat International Airport Free Zone is set to play a vital role in strengthening air freight access and logistics, becoming an integral piece of Asyad’s integrated logistics ecosystem, and enhancing connectivity between land crossings, seaports, free and economic zones, and the dry port in Oman.

According to Asyad Group, the upcoming world-class development will boast state-of-the-art logistics facilities, ready-to-use warehouses and premium land plots.

The free zone will also offer investors and global players unrivaled commercial and tax incentives, all designed to cement Oman’s position as a leading global logistics hub and a destination of choice for foreign direct investment, it added.

In line with the goals set out in Oman Vision 2040 and Asyad’s commitment to fostering partnerships within the private sector, this initiative underscores the group’s efforts to involve private companies in the most recent venture in its logistics journey.

The invitation to private players comes as part of its commitment to help local companies contribute to Oman’s economy and logistics industry.

Since signing an agreement in December last year to manage, operate and develop the free zone, Asyad Group has made rapid progress in delivering its plans to build an additional enabler of Oman’s economic growth.

The scope of work includes - but not limited to - site clearance, earthworks, site grading, and the construction of access roads, entry points and utilities, it stated.

Supported by this interconnected network of logistics hubs, the upcoming free zone in the Omani capital will offer the ultimate support for air freight and seamless access to supply chains that extend from the sultanate to the biggest global markets, ideal to transport pharmaceuticals, food products, e-commerce shipments, and other goods.

Faisal Ali Al Balushi, Director (Muscat International Airport Free Zone) at Asyad Group, said: "We invite all local companies to submit their bids and take part in this vital project, and we look forward to building our partnership with the private sector. This free zone will offer an excellent opportunity for Oman’s private sector to grow and capitalize on the competitive advantages and investment prospects it offers."

"The new free zone is a collaborative undertaking that we aim to deliver together with private partners," stated Al Balushi.

"It reflects Asyad Group’s unwavering commitment to developing our partnership with the private sector to build Oman’s leading air logistics hub, drive economic growth, and unlock limitless opportunities for SMEs in the logistics industry," he added.

