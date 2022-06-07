Bahrain - APM Terminals Bahrain is committed to net-zero greenhouse emissions by 2040 as part of the AP Moller-Maersk Group, the top official of the port operator has said.

Maureen Bannerman, the managing director of the company that manages and operates the Khalifa Bin Salman Port (KBSP), said decarbonising operations through investments and collaboration was a key focus area.

Talking to the GDN about the port’s sustainability drive, a day after it marked World Environment Day, she said: “Global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from transport and logistics amount to 3.5 billion tonnes every year or around 2.7pc of total global emissions. As a global integrator of port solutions, we are aware that we share the responsibility for reducing these emissions.”

Asserting that the port operator is committed to decarbonisation, the official said: “We have taken several steps in the past few years towards net zero across the business, focusing on reducing our consumption of fuel for our container and cargo handling equipment to increase fuel efficiency by utilising the most advanced technology in diesel engines, engine tuning, refurbishments, and upgrades.

“We have managed to reduce fuel consumption per container move from nine litres per move in 2016 to current levels of seven litres per move and a total reduction of 5,300 tonnes of CO2 in the last five years. Our carbon footprint from the equipment fleet has reduced by 20pc since the previous year.”

In terms of electricity, the company has reduced high operational consumption by 1 megawatt hours and 500 tonne of CO2 annually by shifting to low power LED lighting in both the yard and office buildings.

It has also achieved water savings, with current average daily consumption of 120 cubic metres (m3) down from 700m3 in 2019.

Last year, Bahrain announced its aim to reach net-zero carbon emissions in 2060 to help tackle climate change and protect the environment.

“As a global integrator of port solutions, we are aware that we share the responsibility for reducing these emissions. As part of the AP Moller-Maersk group, we have committed to net zero greenhouse emissions by 2040,” she added.

“We are working hard to achieve an ambitious target through our decarbonisation roadmap with a vision for KBSP to reduce carbon emission by 70pc by 2030 and net zero by 2040, fully supporting the pledge by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, at the 26th Climate Change conference to be carbon neutral by 2060.”

Working closely in partnership with Ports and Maritime Affairs (PMA), the operator will focus on renewable energies, electrification and energy consumption optimisation, investing in new technologies, asset replacement and alternative energy solutions enabling KBSP to deliver on “this very challenging target”.

According to Ms Bannerman, plans include expanding on-site renewables and exploring options to secure a local supply of clean energy to help reduce carbon footprint by more than 65pc.

Also on the agenda are electrification of the equipment fleet and evaluating the possibility of investing in new assets (as replacements of existing assets or for business growth) to be electric, and deploying technology and industry-leading best practices to optimise energy consumption across the entire terminal and all major energy consumers.

“The combination of energy consumption optimisation and electrification of our equipment fleet will help APM Terminals Bahrain to close the remaining gap of 35pc of its carbon footprint,” she said.

