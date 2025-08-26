Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi received a comprehensive update on Egypt’s major transportation and port infrastructure projects during a high-level meeting with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly on Monday, presidential spokesperson Mohamed El-Shennawy announced.

The briefing covered the establishment, modernization, and operation of several key maritime ports, including the master plans for Gargoub Port and its Special Economic Zone, Abu Qir Port, and the new liquid bulk terminal at East Port Said for petroleum storage and blending. Progress was also reviewed on the management and operation of Galala Marina and the superstructure handover at Berenice Port.

The President reviewed the expected economic returns and job creation from these projects and emphasized the importance of integrating port development with Egypt’s expanding infrastructure network to maximize national benefits.

The meeting also focused heavily on the nation’s transportation sector, particularly the railway and monorail systems. Key updates included the construction status of the East and West Nile Monorail lines and their passenger stations. The East Nile Monorail—designed to connect New Cairo and the New Administrative Capital—is scheduled to begin operations in November 2025.

Integration between the East Cairo Monorail and the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system was also discussed, alongside ongoing road upgrades along the monorail route.

Further updates included the implementation of Egypt’s first high-speed electric rail line, linking Ain Sokhna, Alexandria, Alamein, and Marsa Matrouh, set to launch in June 2026. Another key high-speed route connecting El-Salam City, 10th of Ramadan City, and the New Administrative Capital is expected to be completed by March 2026.

President Al-Sisi stressed the strategic importance of adhering to project timelines, highlighting their critical role in driving urban expansion, industrial development, and tourism growth.

Also attending the meeting were Minister of Industry and Transport Kamel Al-Wazir, Presidential Advisor for Financial Affairs Ahmed El-Shazly, Director General of the Armed Forces’ National Service Projects Organization Magdy Anwar, and Head of the Armed Forces’ Financial Affairs Authority Khaled Ahmed Abdullah.

