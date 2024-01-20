Musat - In the presence of Abdulsalam Al Murshidi, President of the Oman Investment Authority, Al Dhahirah Company recently inaugurated its office in Muscat.

The company aims to coordinate investments across economic sectors targeted for economic growth in Al Dhahirah Governorate while yielding new investment opportunities.

It has also offered citizens the unique ability to buy shares in the company and profit from the area’s further economic growth and development.

The office inauguration also included a signing ceremony with key stakeholders.

“Our new office and strategic partnerships with stakeholders from different sectors indicate our long-term ambition to become a tier-one company that further unlocks the potential of Al Dhahirah Governorate. We are committed to driving strong economic growth in the region and, thus, contribute to the nation. We are optimistic about future opportunities and a high return on investment for our shareholders,” said Abdulrahman Al Yahyaei, Chairperson of Al Dhahirah Company.

Al Dhahirah Company signed several MoUs with reputed entities in Oman, including an MoU with the Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones (OPAZ) signed by Eng. Ahmed al Theeb and Abdulrahman al Yahyaei, Chairperson of Al Dhahirah Company.

The partnership concerns establishing, developing, and operating a dedicated integrated station for truck services near the land port within the Integrated Economic Zone in Al Dhahirah.

Al Dhahirah Company will also cooperate with Oman Broadband Company to invest in developing cutting-edge infrastructure to enhance the region’s connectivity.

On behalf of the two entities, an MoU was signed by Engineer Sultan Al Wahaibi, Chief Executive Officer of Oman Broadband, and Ibrahim Al Balushi, Chief Operating Officer of Al Dhahirah Company.

An additional agreement was signed by Al Dhahirah Company and Tamkeen Oman to cooperate in the area of Downhaul Tools Rental Services. Furthermore, during the signing ceremony, Schlumberger (SLB) and Tamkeen Oman signed a purchase agreement for the Rental of Downhole Tools Services.

Al Dhahirah Company will continue to aim to coordinate investment across sectors in Al Dhahirah Governorate, including oil and gas and industries targeted by diversification, including minerals, agriculture, tourism, manufacturing, and waste management.

