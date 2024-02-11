JAECOO, the off-road vehicle brand, and Al Babtain Group Holding have signed a memorandum of understanding under which Al Babtain will be the exclusive agent for JAECOO cars in Kuwait.

The strategic partnership between the two companies is a significant step towards enhancing JAECOO's presence in the Middle East, said a statement.

Under this agreement, the two companies will unify their efforts and integrate their respective strengths to promote and sell high-quality JAECOO off-road vehicles in Kuwait, aiming to provide an excellent service experience for their customers.

As a leading group with a rich history, Abdulmohsen Abdulaziz Albabtain Co has been operating in various countries and regions worldwide since its establishment in 1948. With diversified strategies in sectors such as automotive, investment, industry, and finance, the group has achieved notable success in Kuwait and the broader Middle Eastern market with numerous global automotive brands.

The primary objective of the initial collaboration signed with Al Babtain Group Holding aligns with JAECOO's long-term distribution channel planning and its firm belief in the significant importance of the Kuwaiti market, the statement said.

Derived from the fusion of the German word "Jäger" and the English word "Cool," the name JAECOO encapsulates the brand's ethos, symbolising a harmonious blend of rugged terrain and cutting-edge technology.

JAECOO will be officially launched in Kuwait at the end of April this year, by introducing two models. With a focus on advanced technology and safety systems, JAECOO is committed to meeting the evolving needs of consumers.

Furthermore, in response to the burgeoning trend in new energy industries, JAECOO plans to introduce two electric models, catering to the growing demand for eco-friendly vehicles in the Kuwaiti market.

The strong alliance between JAECOO and Al Babtain Group Holding represents a synergy of complementary advantages and mutual benefits between the parties. In the future, both parties will work to build new platforms and mechanisms, enhance the degree and level of strategic cooperation, and foster a deeper, broader, and long-term cooperative relationship, welcoming mutually strategic opportunities in the Kuwaiti market.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).