AJMAN - The Ajman Transport Authority continues to implement its operational plan during the current weather conditions by intensifying the efforts of public transport and taxi teams and continuously monitoring traffic flow, in line with its commitment to ensuring customer safety and service continuity.

The Authority confirmed that public transport and taxi drivers and staff are working around the clock to ensure smooth traffic flow, while taking necessary measures to avoid areas experiencing water accumulation during rainfall by using alternative routes, contributing to passenger safety and ensuring they reach their destinations securely.

Omar Mohammed Lootah, Director-General of Ajman Transport Authority, affirmed that the Authority is committed to enhancing its operational readiness under all circumstances, noting that work teams are operating in accordance with well-developed plans that ensure the continuity of service delivery at a high level of efficiency, with passenger safety given top priority.

He added that the Authority is continuously monitoring weather developments in coordination with relevant authorities to ensure rapid response and implementation of necessary measures, maintaining smooth traffic flow and ensuring public safety.

The Authority stressed its full readiness to address all developments, reaffirming its commitment to delivering services in line with the highest standards of quality and safety. It also called on the public to follow its official channels for the latest updates on transport services.