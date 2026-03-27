RIYADH - The Transport General Authority (TGA) announced allowing the entry of empty refrigerated transport trucks coming from Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states into the Kingdom.

This is to facilitate transportation of goods to GCC countries via the Kingdom’s ports and airports, in order to ensure the continuity of supply chains for food and perishable goods and their swift delivery to GCC countries.

The TGA stressed that this measure comes as part of its efforts to ensure the flow of essential goods to all GCC countries. It also stipulated that these trucks must comply with all regulatory and operational requirements, and that transport operations be limited to goods imported for these countries that can only be transported through refrigerated means of transportation.

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