Abu Dhabi Ship Building, an Edge Group entity, said it has partnered with OSI Maritime Systems, a key provider of integrated navigation and tactical solutions, to build competitive vessels and equip its fleet as per today’s maritime landscape demands.

The Rabdan FA-400 is ADSB’s newest fast attack vessel, boasting 45-m in length and designed to perform a range of territorial and coastal duties.

The collaboration aims to deploy OSI Maritime’s Integrated Navigation Bridge System into the existing warship systems and enhance naval operations across multiple warfare domains, said David Massey, the CEO of Abu Dhabi Ship Building, after signing the deal with Jim Hawkins, the Director of Business Development at OSI, at the Euronaval 2024 Exhibition held in Paris.

The Rabdan FA-400, newly equipped with OSI’s navigational systems is set for presentation at the Naval Defence Exhibition & Conference (Navdex), which will be held in Abu Dhabi next year from February 17-21.

"The agreement with OSI equips the Rabdan FA-400 with cutting-edge navigational systems, reinforcing our drive to build highly competitive vessels and equip our fleet for the demands of today’s maritime landscape," remarked Massey.

"Partnerships like these advance ADSB’s objective of establishing UAE-made vessels that integrate world-class systems, showcasing our commitment to excellence on a global scale," he added.

Ken Kirkpatrick, President and CEO of OSI Maritime said: "Integrating OSI’s advanced navigation technology into Rabdan FA-400 will significantly elevate its operational capabilities across diverse warfare domains."

"We look forward to positioning this vessel at the cutting Edge of modern maritime defence solutions," he added.

