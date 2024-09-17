The Integrated Transport Centre ‘Abu Dhabi Mobility’ of the Department of Municipalities and Transport has launched a new taxi booking service in partnership with an international ride-hailing service Yango, through its smart app.

This initiative aims to revolutionise public transport in Abu Dhabi by providing efficient and advanced services.

Yango is a part of the global tech company Yango Group focused on creating daily services as well as transport and logistics ones.

Abdulla Al Marzouqi, Director-General of the Integrated Transport Centre, said that offering the service through international apps enhances the overall efficiency of taxi operations.

It facilitates the process of locating vehicles and booking rides electronically for all members of the community.

This initiative connects public and private taxis, as well as licenced private vehicles, with passengers in the emirate through secure, approved electronic communication platforms and smart apps.

It also supports the emirate's goals of reducing its carbon footprint by improving the operational efficiency of taxis and transport systems overall.

H Al Marzouqi said: "Abu Dhabi Mobility aims to enhance and develop transport services in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi by providing digital connectivity between passengers and transport service operators. The goal is to offer users safe, fast, and convenient services."

Islam Abdul Karim, General Manager, Yango GCC, said: "We’re honoured to launch Yango in Abu Dhabi, partnering with Abu Dhabi Mobility.

“This collaboration brings together innovative technology and advanced world-class infrastructure, promising enhanced urban mobility and a seamless transportation experience for residents and tourists.

“We look forward to driving progress in the vibrant Emirate of Abu Dhabi, building on the strong foundations laid by Abu Dhabi Mobility."

The trial phase of the launch saw more than 300 taxis operating within the emirate of Abu Dhabi, with over 8,000 trips completed through the Yango app in the last five months.

Now with more than 1,500 taxis registered, Yango mobile app for iOS and Android is available for free download in Arabic, English and many other languages.

To order a car, users download the app, open it and specify where they want to go. When geolocation is enabled, the service pinpoints where the user is and finds the nearby driver who will arrive the fastest.

In addition, the service focuses on providing a secure system designed to protect personal belongings (lost items) found in taxis during any ride conducted through the service.

It encourages drivers to return these items either to their owners or to the nearest police station. Drivers are responsible for documenting all information related to these belongings in collaboration with the franchise companies and providing it to Abu Dhabi Mobility upon request.

