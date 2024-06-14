The Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), represented by Abu Dhabi Mobility (AD Mobility) announced the timings of its services during Eid Al Adha holiday, starting from Saturday, June 15th, 2024, until Tuesday, June 18th, 2024, confirming that surface parking and toll gates will be free of charge during the holiday.

AD Mobility stated that Customers' Happiness Centres across the Emirate of Abu Dhabi will be closed during the holiday, and work will resume on Wednesday, June 19th, 2024.

Furthermore, customers may continue to apply for AD Mobility’s services online through its website: https://admobility.gov.ae, Darbi and Darb websites and apps, and through “TAMM" platform for digital government services in Abu Dhabi. Additionally, customers may contact the unified Service Support Centre of the Department of Municipalities and Transport on 800850 or Taxi Call Centre: 600535353 to request services 24/7.

MAWAQiF surface parking fees will be free of charge as of Saturday, June 15th, 2024, until 7:59 AM on Wednesday, June 19th, 2024. Additionally, parking fees at the Musaffah M-18 truck parking lot will also be free of charge during the Eid holiday.

The AD Mobility calls on drivers to avoid parking in prohibited areas and blocking traffic movement, and also urges drivers to park properly in the designated areas and to avoid parking in residential parking spaces from 9:00 PM till 8:00 AM.

The Darb toll gate system will be free of charge during the Eid holiday starting from Saturday, June 15th, 2024. Toll gate fees will be reactivated on Wednesday, June 19th, 2024, during peak hours (from 07:00 AM to 09:00 AM and from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM).

During the Eid Al-Adha holiday, public bus services including local and regional bus services in the emirate will operate according to the regular schedule followed during weekends, with an increase in the number of regional bus trips according to the volume of demand during the Eid holiday.

As for inter-city bus services and buses between the emirates, AD Mobility has coordinated with the relevant entities to increase the number of trips during the holiday, in a manner that is proportionate to the anticipated increase in the demand for the services.

Moreover, Abu Dhabi Express and the "Abu Dhabi Link" bus-on-demand services will operate from 6:00 AM to 11:00 PM during the holiday.