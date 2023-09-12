Abu Dhabi Maritime has announced a 62% reduction in marine incidents in the first half of 2023, compared to the same period in 2021, according to authorities.

Abu Dhabi Maritime has played a role in developing the coastal and marine infrastructure in the emirate, which, authorities say, have resulted in an increase in awareness and adherence to maritime regulations, in addition to a significant decline in incidents on the waters of the UAE capital, with the latest figures taken during peak waterway activity.

The organisation was established in 2020 following an agreement between the Abu Dhabi Ports Group and the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) in 2020, to govern the development of the UAE’s capital’s maritime sector, while also undertaking the role of a regulatory authority, provide services, and enhance the emirate’s status as a global maritime capital.

Captain Saif Al Mheiri, Managing Director of Abu Dhabi Maritime, stated the safety record has been achieved by innovative digital solutions. “We have developed safety maps offering a comprehensive and informative resource for waterway usage, and integrated these resources across our digital platforms, from the Abu Dhabi Maritime website to the Al Nalia application, which was purpose-built to provide easy access to this vital data for all marine operators,” he explained.

This application enables users to interact with the maps in real-time, displaying their precise location and providing updates on regulations governing their current operating zone. The safety maps also provide insights on ideal anchorage locations, restricted access zones such as important trade corridors and environmentally sensitive areas, as well as information on speed limits within each designated area.

Designed to cater to various types of marine crafts, these maps also highlight passages, connective routes, and dedicated zones for water sport activities including swimming, motorised and non-motorised sports, and designated areas for jet ski use.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Seban Scaria)

bindu.rai@lseg.com