ASRY, the leading ship and rig repair yard in the Arabian Gulf, has used its presence at this year’s SMM Hamburg Exhibition in Germany, to strengthen its representation in the region by signing a new agreement with Peter Gast Shipping (PGS).

As per the deal, PGS will be the authorised representative of ASRY within the German market.

Peter Gast has a long history providing marine services expertise in new building, repair, retrofits and complex conversion projects, for 50 years.

With extensive technical and commercial expertise in the field, PGS coverage will extend ASRY’s reach in the German market.

On the partnership deal, CEO Dr Ahmed AlAbri said: "This agreement builds on our history of successful partnerships with esteemed commercial agents all over the globe. We are extremely proud to embark on this collaboration and look forward to a mutually beneficial and successful relationship with PGS."

"The German market has over the years been of key significance to ASRY and we are confident that partnering with PGS will not only sustain this support but also drive growth and success in the future, further strengthening our position as the global yard of choice," he stated.

Dieter Gast, Managing Director of Peter Gast Shipping, expressed delight at the opportunity to work with such a long-standing repair yard in Arabian Gulf region.

"Adding ASRY to our network of trusted partners allows us to offer our wide customer base of marine assets owners a leading yard in the Middle East as an option in their repair plans and retrofitting projects," he added.

Managing Director Christian Gast, confirming the positive impact the deal will have on ASRY’s reputation in Germany, said: "Combining ASRY and PGS, both with over 45 years of experience, could indeed lead to some exciting synergies.

ASRY is the Arabian Gulf’s most experienced maritime repair and fabrication facility, which was founded in 1977 in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

Its leading range of facilities includes a 500 K dwt dry-dock, two floating docks of 252m and 227m in length, 15 repair berths with a total length of approximately 5,000m, twin 255m slipways, and a full range of workshops and service centres.

