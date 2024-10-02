Doha: Hamad, Ruwais and Doha ports registered a strong performance in September 2024 after witnessing significant growth in handling of higher container volumes, cargoes and livestock compared to the last month.

The ports received 249 vessels in September 2024, 5% up from the previous month.

Container handling experienced a 9% rise, while general and bulk cargo as well as livestock volumes surged by 46% and 18% respectively, Mwani Qatar stated in a post on its X platform, yesterday.

The general and bulk cargoes handled through the three ports stood at 161,636 tonnes in September 2024.

The ports received 249 vessels, while the containers, RORO, and livestock handled during the same period accounted for 124,824 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units), 10,333 units, and 28,351 heads respectively, in September this year.

Meanwhile in August 2024, the ports handled 114,912 TEUs, over 111,000 tonnes of general and bulk cargo, and more than 24,000 head of livestock, a 40% increase compared to the same period last year.

With state-of-the-art facilities and cutting edge technology, Hamad Port, Qatar’s main gateway to world trade ensures swift and secure handling of cargo, saving time and effort.

Separately, according to QTerminals X platform, Hamad Port received 126 vessels in September 2024, while the containers, bulk, breakbulk and RORO handled stood at 123,217 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units), 63,600 F/T (freight tonnes), 78,822 F/T and 10,304 units respectively.

With its expanding network & state-of-the-art infrastructure, Hamad Port ensures the smooth flow of goods and transshipment across its various terminals.

Catering to both domestic and international clientele, the port delivers exceptional services, thereby substantially improving business environments, fostering growth opportunities, and bolstering Qatar’s position in the global market.

Hamad Port keeps moving forward firmly towards more powerful position as one of the key ports in the Middle East and the region.

It targets achieving a more efficient logistics services industry in Qatar and the transformation into a leading global trade hub, thus enhancing its economic diversification plans in step with QNV 2030.

