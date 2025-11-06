DUBAI: 7X, the trade, transport, and logistics group, launched ‘Autologix Smarttech LLC (AutoLogiX), a joint venture established with Zelostech, a leading global company specialising in autonomous vehicle technologies.

This venture lays the foundation for an integrated logistics ecosystem, which leverages Level 4 autonomous vehicles to transport goods between logistics hubs across the country, underscoring the UAE’s position as a global hub for developing and deploying smart transportation technologies.

In phase one, AutoLogiX will deploy Level 4 autonomous vehicles, which are specially designed for seamless cargo movement with no cab, steering wheel or driver. This marks a significant milestone in transitioning from conventional vans and trucks to faster, safer, and more sustainable solutions.

In its initial phase, the venture will primarily support the delivery operations of EMX, 7X’s logistics arm, within the UAE, paving the way for other logistics pioneers to join. A phased expansion plan will follow, extending to the GCC region and the wider Middle East region, with future solutions including last-mile delivery solutions, mobile smart locker networks, and logistics flow integration with air freight, further enhancing on-time performance, enable off-peak operations, and reduce emissions per parcel.

Tariq Al Wahedi, Group CEO of 7X, stated, “Our partnership with Zelostech highlights the importance of synergising operational expertise with cutting-edge technological innovation. It also underscored the UAE’s capability to transform ambition into reality, further shaping a secure logistics future aligned with its vision for digital transformation and sustainable economy. ‘AutoLogiX’ marks an exceptional achievement in transforming the regional logistics sector by leveraging advanced Level 4 autonomous vehicle technologies, making urban transport infrastructure smarter, more sustainable and efficient.”

Kong Qi, CEO of Zelostech, said, “The establishment of the joint venture with 7X marks a significant milestone in our strategic partnership. It reflects 7X’s deep trust in Zelostech’s technological strength and comprehensive solutions, and it also demonstrates our firm commitment to advancing smart-logistics transformation in the UAE and expanding deeply into the Middle East market. As the pioneer in the Robovan sector, Zelostech’s vehicles have already achieved over 50 million kilometers of safe operation, and we are on track to reach a global deployment of more than 20,000 units by the end of this year.”

“We look forward to AutoLogiX working closely with EMX, delivering safer and more efficient transport services that will help 7X further consolidate its position as a leading innovator in the global postal and logistics industry,” Qi added.

Laith Tahboub, General Manager of EMX, commented, “Our operational partnership with AutoLogiX marks a significant step towards adopting next-generation smart mobility solutions within our logistics network. The integration of Level 4 autonomous vehicles enables us to enhance the efficiency of middle-mile operations while elevating safety and sustainability standards across our daily performance. EMX’s support of AutoLogiX reflects our commitment to supporting the UAE’s vision for intelligent transport infrastructure and reinforces its regional leadership in embracing sustainable solutions that balance speed, efficiency, and environmental responsibility.”

This milestone further consolidates the UAE’s leading position as a global hub for smart transportation innovation, in line with its commitment to shaping the future of supply chains, postal and commercial services regionally and globally. Moreover, the country leverages latest technological solutions to enhance competitiveness and drives the transition towards smart cities led by a low-carbon economy.