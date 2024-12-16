RIYADH — A total of 5554 parking spaces have been allotted for public transport at the stations of the Blue, Red, Yellow and Purple lines of Riyadh Metro.

This was revealed by the Royal Commission for Riyadh City (RCRC), represented by the King Abdulaziz Public Transport Project in Riyadh.

The RCRC explained that the Blue Line includes 592 public transport bus stops at the first station, 863 parking spaces at the public transport center station, and 600 parking spaces at the Casablanca station.

The commission said that the Red Line includes 883 public transport bus stops at the King Fahd Sports City station, while the Yellow Line provides 567 public transport bus stops at the Rabie station, and 594 parking spaces at Princess Noura University 2 station. The Purple Line has also been provided with 592 public transport bus stops at the Hamra station, and 863 parking spaces at the Naseem station.

It is noteworthy that the Royal Commission for Riyadh City started on Sunday, Dec. 15 the Riyadh Metro service on the Red (King Abdullah Road) and Green (King Abdulaziz Road) Lines, where passengers are being received at the stations of the two lines starting from six in the morning until 12 in the midnight.

