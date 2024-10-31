DUBAI - Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has completed a series of traffic enhancements in Oud Metha as part of its 2024 Quick Traffic Solutions Plan.

These upgrades aim to optimize Dubai’s Road network, aligning with RTA’s commitment to strengthening infrastructure to accommodate urban expansion and population growth. The improvements facilitate smoother traffic flow and enhance road safety for all users.

The project included enhancements to entry and exit points from Umm Hurair Street to Oud Metha, with the addition of 317-metre deceleration and acceleration lanes to better accommodate inbound and outbound traffic.

Additionally, the service road exit on Umm Hurair Street was expanded from two to three lanes over a 100-metre stretch, increasing road capacity by 50 percent and reducing journey time by 40 percent.

Hamad Al Shehhi, Director of Roads at the Traffic and Roads Agency, RTA, said, “RTA had implemented a series of quick enhancements, including road lighting, to facilitate smoother traffic flow and support both population growth and the thriving business activities in Oud Metha. This area hosts a range of residential, commercial, medical, social, cultural, and sports facilities, and these measures will contribute to reducing accidents and ensuring the highest safety standards.”

Al Shehhi added, “RTA had expanded Street No. 2 towards Umm Hurair Roundabout to alleviate traffic queues, conducted surface improvements of the roundabout, and increased the number of turning lanes from two to three. This facilitated the access and exit for visitors and improved traffic flow in all directions. Additionally, RTA has introduced 27 parking spaces across the area to accommodate motorists, especially those visiting commercial establishments, thereby enhancing public satisfaction with infrastructure and roads and aligning with Dubai’s vision to be the world’s best city to live in.”