Bahrain - Zain Bahrain, a telecommunications industry innovator in the kingdom, has extended its roaming coverage services to The Bahamas Islands, thus enabling customers to stay connected and protected with affordable prices in 101 countries across the globe.

Zain Bahrain meets the communication needs of its travelling customers with various global roaming passes starting from BD11 ($29) with a validity of up to 30 days. These passes allow Zain customers to stay connected and enjoy data services while travelling, said the company in a statement.

Customers who subscribe to one of the roaming passes (through Zain Bahrain App or dialing *900#) can use data roaming with peace of mind. Zain has implemented multiple controls to ensure that the customers are not charged extra data usage, it stated.

Jaffar Abdulla, Zain Bahrain Wholesale & Roaming Manager, said: "It's a holiday season, and many of our customers and their families have already planned their vacations. Our enhanced Global Data Roaming Passes will allow customers to stay in touch while roaming seamlessly in 101 countries, through 173 roaming partners."

On the multiple controls, Abdulla said: "These controls include that the mobile will only select the networks included in the roaming add-on automatically. If the user manually selects a network not part of the partner's list, then the data roaming usage will be blocked, and no data usage charge will be possible."

"Further, once the data allowance has been consumed, a notification will be sent, and the data roaming service will be stopped. These measures will ensure our customers have control over their data usage and enjoy their mobile services without going through the hassle of purchasing a new mobile service in each country they visit," he added.

