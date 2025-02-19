YesAgain, one of the world’s largest Microsoft-Authorised Refurbisher for electronics maintenance and refurbishment companies and an ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and ISO 45001 Certified, has launched its new Middle East facility in the Sharjah Airport International Free Zone (SAIF Zone), adding yet another feather to the free zone’s cap.

The new facility covers an area of approximately 9000 sqm, with an initial investment of over AED30 million. Through this expansion, Yes Again aspires to triple its annual operational capacity from 100,000 to 300,000 electronic devices, addressing the growing demand for its services amid the company’s rapid regional growth.

The facility was inaugurated by Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, Director of SAIF Zone; Mohammed Shamso, Founder and CEO of YesAgain; and Dr. Ahmed Shamso, COO of YesAgain, with officials and business leaders from both sides also present.

Al Mazrouei toured the newly opened YesAgain facility and was briefed on the cutting-edge artificial intelligence technologies employed in the maintenance and refurbishment of laptops, tablets, smartphones, CPUs, home appliances, and other electronic components. He was also introduced to the sustainable environmental practices implemented by the group, which prioritise minimising resource waste and reducing carbon emissions in the refurbishment process.

He emphasised that YesAgain’s decision to choose Sharjah for its Middle East expansion reflects the emirate’s growing global reputation as a top investment destination.

He attributed this success to SAIF Zone’s ability to attract high-quality investments, driven by the wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah. “His Highness’s vision is aimed at positioning Sharjah as a global investment hub by offering value-added services for investors across various sectors,” Al Mazrouei said.

Beyond business growth, YesAgain’s expansion at SAIF Zone is set to contribute significantly to environmental sustainability. The company’s operations are expected to reduce CO₂ emissions by 60,000 metric tonnes annually, lower reliance on rare metals, and conserve approximately 225 million litres of water per year, he added.

For his part, Mohammed Shamso said, “Opening our new facility is a significant step forward, not just boosting our production capabilities, but also showing YesAgain's commitment to a more sustainable future globally.”

He added that the group's presence in France and the UK, along with the new operations at SAIF Zone, which offers state-of-the-art infrastructure, a strategic location, and competitive services, strengthens our ability to grow in the UAE and Middle East markets. “This gives us the opportunity to lead the electronics maintenance sector by focusing on innovation, efficiency, and environmental responsibility,” Shamsu stated.

“As one of the largest Microsoft Authorised Refurbisher companies in electronics maintenance and refurbishment, Yes Again follows the highest standards for quality management, environmental responsibility, and occupational health and safety, backed by global certifications. “This expansion will fuel our ongoing efforts to play a key role in making a more sustainable future. We will spare no effort to grow and solidify our position as a global leader in electronics refurbishment driven by innovation and a commitment to environmental sustainability,” he concluded.

YesAgain looks forward to expanding its operations in the region to reduce e-waste and conserve natural resources, building on its success in cutting an estimated 600,000 metric tonnes of CO2 emissions through sustainable practices.

SAIF Zone stands out as a prime investment destination in Sharjah, offering competitive opportunities, advanced infrastructure, and specialised services that cater to companies across commercial, industrial, and service sectors.

With a wide range of facilities, including customs services, fast licensing, shipping services, and immediate customs clearance, SAIF Zone fosters an integrated business environment that actively supports investors in a variety of industries.