Saudi Arabia - WeRide, a global leading company in autonomous driving, collaborated with the Saudi Company for Artificial Intelligence (SCAI) to launch of the first dynamic display route of the driverless robobus (WeRide Mini Robobus) at the 2022 Global AI Summit held in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia.

This is the first fully driverless test ride of robobus in the Middle East country and it will take place from Sep. 19th to 22nd.

Previously, WeRide launched the first driverless public robotaxi service in the Middle East in Abu Dhabi, capital of the United Arab Emirates.

The launch of the driverless robobus in Riyadh becomes another important milestone in WeRide's global footprint, attributed to its best-in-class autonomous driving technology and its rich commercial experience in the Middle East.

The Global Artificial Intelligence Summit (GAIS) is a prominent global event organized by the Saudi Authority for Data and Artificial Intelligence (SDAIA). Dr Yan Li, co-founder, and CTO of WeRide, gave a speech on "Smart Cities," sharing his insights on how autonomous driving may improve future urban life.

Dr Li said, "Riyadh is a city full of innovation, and its smart city ecology is rapidly developing. Autonomous driving is an important part of the smart city ecosystem. The launch of WeRide's robobus in Riyadh is a very exciting exploration for both Riyadh and WeRide.

“Based on the premise of prioritizing safety, L4 autonomous driving technology not only improves the efficiency and experience of future urban mobility, but also redefines the travel space. We can envision that the smart city will be connected by different scenes and varied autonomous driving products and solutions in the future," Dr Li added.

Since its establishment in 2017, WeRide has offered an all-rounded product mix of robotaxi, mini robobus, robovan, robo street sweeper, and advanced driving solution across the widest range of use cases, including online ride-hailing, on-demand transport, urban logistics, street cleaning and L2+/L3 solution.

WeRide's cumulative autonomous mileage has reached over 12,000,000 kilometers. It has conducted autonomous driving R&D, testing, as well as trial and commercial operations in 25 cities and five countries around the world.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).