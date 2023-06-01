Egypt - Amr Talaat, Minister of Communications and Information Technology, has inaugurated the annual recruitment forum organized by the Information Technology Institute from 29 May to 20 June for graduates of the Institute in disciplines supporting the electronics industry within the framework of the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology strategy “Egypt manufactures electronics”.

The forum will start at the Institute’s headquarters at the Smart Village under the theme “Egypt Makes Electronics”, with the participation of 60 local and international companies from different technological sectors, with a total of 1,800 job opportunities.

The forum provides employment opportunities for graduates of the Institute of Information Technology programs, which were designed in partnership with some of the sector’s partners in specializations related to the electronics industry.

Talaat said that the Ministry of Communications aims to make Egypt a regional and global destination for competencies in various fields of communication and information technology. He pointed out that many international companies aspire to establish outsourcing centers or expand their centers in Egypt.

He stressed that Egypt has a strategic advantage represented in human wealth, especially that 40% of the people are less than 30 years old. Egypt also has a variety of talents at a time when many countries are dealing with a scarcity of specialized human resources in the field of communications and information technology. The ministry cooperates With many countries to bridge the skill gap that these countries suffer from by providing Egyptian competencies.

The Minister of Communications stated that building digital capabilities and expanding the base of competencies is at the top of the priorities of the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology’s work plans, as it is the cornerstone in developing the communications and information technology sector, maximizing its contribution to the gross domestic product, and providing the skills required by companies, which contributes to the development of Egypt’s digital exports.

He pointed out that the ministry is keen on expanding the implementation of training plans on several levels; in terms of the expansion of the number of trainees 56 times over five years, to increase the number of trainees from 4,000 per year to a quarter of a million trainees this year, in addition to the geographical expansion throughout the country through the deployment of Digital Egypt Innovation Centers in the governorates.

Heba Salih, Head of the Information Technology Institute, indicated that the forum is one of the mechanisms for communicating with the sector’s partners in various disciplines. It reflects the market needs that the institute benefits from in order to be reflected in the design, planning and implementation of training programs, as well as to contribute quantitatively and qualitatively to meet those needs that are accelerating demand in the short and medium term.

The activities of the forum included several workshops presented by experts from local and international companies, in addition to sessions to educate graduates about the idea of employment and available job opportunities, as well as sessions to raise awareness and introduce the advantages of working in the information technology sector.

It is scheduled that the activities of direct meetings with companies will begin during the period from 4 to 20 June 2023 in the branches of the Information Technology Institute in Smart Village, Alexandria, Assiut, Mansoura, Menoufia, and Ismailia, after which the remote meetings will continue.

