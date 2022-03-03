UK company Stratospheric Platforms, a partner of German telecommunications company Deutsche Telekom (DT) has successfully trialed pioneering technology that provides 5G network coverage from the stratosphere.

The test, which was conducted last month at The Red Sea Project site in Saudi Arabia, was the world’s first demonstration of the High-Altitude Platform System (HAPS) using aircraft to extend a 5G service, covering a geographical area of 450 sq km. The trial was facilitated by Saudi Arabia’s digital regulator, CITC.

Highlighting the significance of the trial, CITC Governor Dr Mohammed Al Tamimi said: "This is a great accomplishment for Saudi Arabia’s ICT sector. The deployment of HAPS in the kingdom has been made possible by an enabling ICT ecosystem and strong government support."

"This successful demonstration puts us at the technological frontier globally and takes us closer to our Vision 2030 goal of extending high-quality ICT access to every part of the country," he noted.

HAPS are radio stations located on an object flying or floating in the stratospheric layer. Stratospheric Platforms Limited used a German-made, long-endurance Grob aircraft for the Saudi trial. While HAPS remains an emerging technology, it can potentially bring connectivity to areas that are not covered, or are only partially covered, by cellular networks.

Positioned at high altitude and providing a clear and evenly distributed signal, HAPS enables additional capabilities, including the Internet of Things (IOT), emergency communications, disaster recovery, temporary coverage for events and tourist hotspots, and terrestrial site backhaul.

Stratospheric Platforms CEO Richard Deakin pointed out that the success of the trial in Saudi Arabia’s western coast had many challenges.

"Now that the 5G HAPS technology has been proven, the question is one of further commercial development. This is why having a diverse consortium such as ours, which includes strong government support, is essential to the continued realization of the programme," he stated.

Deakin said the technology advancements in Saudi Arabia are being driven by the country’s Vision 2030, a whole-of-society programme designed around economic diversification.

Recent ICT initiatives include allocating more than 23 GHz of frequency spectrum for commercial and innovative uses, the launch of regulatory sandbox projects, open access for network operators, and the full-spectrum adoption of the WiFi-6e, becoming the first country in the EMEA region to do so, he added.

